Sarah McLachlan - VH1 Storytellers

More than just the mind behind Lilith Fair, Sarah McLachlan is the lush voice from some of the most beautiful and haunting melodies in recent memory. The Canadian songstress broke out in 1993 wit her third album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, inspired by her experience working on a documentary about poverty and child prostitution. Then came Mirrorball, which gave rise to enchanting songs like "Building a Mystery" and "I Will Remember You." And we"ve got them right here in rock's most intimate setting, so sit back, relax, and get ready to go one-on-one with the artists you love " and the songs you only thought you knew. Includes Good Enough, Building a Mystery, Ice Cream, Sweet Surrender, Hold On, Elsewhere, Possession, Witness, Angel