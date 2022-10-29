Sarah Millican: Chatterbox Live

Not Available

Recorded in London earlier 2011, Chatterbox Live invites you to enter the wonderful world of Sarah Millican--where living alone drives your parents to put you on suicide watch; where a cup of tea in the bath is the epitome of luxury and where free family planning clinic condoms make perfect stocking fillers. Released for the first time on DVD, and ruder than on telly, Chatterbox Live showcases Sarah’s hilarious views on modern life, and positions her as a comedian at the very top of her game.