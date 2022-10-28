Not Available

In her first-ever HBO solo special, Sarah Silverman takes the stage for an evening of adults-only stand-up comedy. Taped live in front of an intimate audience of 39 fans at Largo, a music and comedy club in Los Angeles, Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles features Silverman taking aim at such subjects as cell-phone porn, crazy religions, specialty deodorants, terrible roommates, eyebrow waxing, her 19-year-old dog, Obama and Republicans, having babies, Pixar movies, the miracle of existence, and more.