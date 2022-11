Not Available

As a jazz vocalist with a stunning multiple-octave range, Sarah Vaughan raised the bar for all other female singers. During the course of her long career, the versatile "Sassy" often collaborated with jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Lester Young. This selection of vintage clips underscores Sarah's virtuosity and proves why, along with Ella Fitzgerald, she belongs at the very top of the jazz pantheon.