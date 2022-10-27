Not Available

Sarajevo 1914

  • Thriller
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Beta Film

The events in Sarajevo in June 1914 are the backdrop for a thriller directed by Andreas Prochaska and written by Martin Ambrosch, focusing on the examining magistrate Dr. Leo Pfeffer (Florian Teichtmeister) investigating the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Trying to do his job in a time of lawlessness and violence, intrigues and betrayal, Leo struggles to maintain his integrity and save his love, Marija, and her father, prominent Serbian merchant. But the events of Sarajevo have set into motion an inescapable course of events that will escalate to become … the Great War.

Cast

Heino FerchDr. Herbert Sattler
Melika ForoutanMarija Jeftanović
Friedrich von ThunSektionsrat Wiesner
Edin HasanovicDanilo Ilic
Juraj KukuraStojan Jeftanovic
Martin LeutgebSchimpf

