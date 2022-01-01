Not Available

A compilation of vignettes of daily life in Sarajevo and the people who fight to survive the war that tears the city apart. In November 1993 BBC2 TV began to broadcast 'Sarajevo: A Street Under Siege', a 2-minute film shown every night before the 22.30 Newsnight programme. It was bringing a day-by-day account of how the siege was affecting a group of ordinary citizens. The authors were Ademir Kenovic, a graduate of the Sarajevo Film and Theater Academy, and Patrice Barrat, a director from an independent French production company. The full version of the film was broadcast on BBC2 on 20 March 1994. Later on in 1994 the film 'Sarajevo: A Street Under Siege', ('Chaque jour pour Sarajevo') received a BAFTA (British Academy Award of Film & TV Arts) award and the Jury Award at the Locarno Film Festival.