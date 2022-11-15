Not Available

Sardar Joginder Singh alias Sardar Saab (Jackie Shroff) and his younger brother (Guggu Gill) act as messiahs for the people suppressed by the rich, wealthy and powerful. They do not shy away from taking law and order in their own hands. Due to the nature of their work, Sardar Saab sends his son (Daljeet Kalsi) to New Zealand, who meets Mehak Arora (Neetu Singh) and falls in love with her. Daljeet and Mehak want to get married to each other and their parents before the rituals take place. Once Daljeet reaches Delhi, Sardar Saab is arrested by the police and he gets killed in a bomb blast. How Daljeet avenges his killing forms the rest of the story.