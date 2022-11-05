Not Available

Sardari Begum is a 1996 Hindi movie directed by Shyam Benegal. The film stars Kiron Kher, Amrish Puri, Rajit Kapur and Rajeshwari Sachdev. The film's lead actress Kiron Kher won the 1997 National Film Award - Special Jury Award. Rajeshwari Sachdev won the 1997 National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The music by Vanraj Bhatia also received wide acclaim. Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, the play back singer of the film also received accolades in the category of 'Best Playback Singer'. This film focuses on the complex portrait of family relationships, generational and sexual politics as well as social mores in India.