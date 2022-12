Not Available

Kundecha is a wealthy industrialist as well as the owner of around 40 branches of Kundecha Coop. Bank Ltd. He has booked all the lockers in all his bank branches and does not let any member of the public rent them. If anyone opposes his policy he reduces them to ashes through one of his gizmo's. One day he comes to a branch run by Mr. Chiklia to empty some of his lockers.