Not Available

Sarhad Paar

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Years after he's declared missing in action, Indian soldier Ranjeet Singh (Sanjay Dutt) returns home a broken man. Severe mistreatment and torture have left Singh suffering amnesia; he only remembers the face of his tormentor. Though his wife, Pammi (Tabu), and sister Simran (Mahima Chaudhry) try to help him, his deep wounds may never heal. Chandrachur Singh and Rahul Dev co-star in this poignant drama from director Raman Kumar.

    Cast

    		Mahima Chaudhry
    		Tabu
    		Sanjay Dutt
    		Chandrachur Singh
    		Rahul Dev

