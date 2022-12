Not Available

SARI MEN - a poignant short film about the men behind the fabric. While women wear it, men play a large part in the process of making and selling the sari. From the weavers to shop assistants, this is a film about the beauty of the sari flowing through the gender gaps. Shot across Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Benaras; Sari Men is a homage to the dedication and precision of the craft.