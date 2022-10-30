Not Available

Sandhya (Kajal Aggarwal) is a student who is madly in love with Karthik (Ravi Teja), a techie based in Italy. She decides to travel with him to India, confident that the travel time would be enough for her to get Karthik to fall in love. Karthik reciprocates her gestures in a friendly way, but finally reveals that he is married to Vasudha (Richa Gangopadhyay) but is waiting to seek Divorce.Sandhya comes to know about Karthik’s stint in Ooty as a football coach and about his affair with Vasudha and that he wants to divorce her because of Incompatibility. She also realizes that despite all that baggage, she still has feelings for Karthik. At this point, Karthik springs a surprise and reveals a shocking bit of information that he is not married and the story he narrated was his friend’s and told it so that it should not repeat in their life as he loved her too.