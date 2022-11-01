Not Available

A leading industrialists's daughter, Saroja, is kidnapped and ransom of 10 crores is demanded. Assistant Commissioner of Police tries to catch the kidnappers. In parallel, a group of four friends in Chennai leave for Hyderabad to watch India-Pakistan cricket match. Due to an accident enroute they try to take a detour to reach Hyderabad through a forest. They end up in the den of the gang that has kidnapped Saroja. The story is about how they rescue the girl.