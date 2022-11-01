Not Available

Saroja

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amma Creations

A leading industrialists's daughter, Saroja, is kidnapped and ransom of 10 crores is demanded. Assistant Commissioner of Police tries to catch the kidnappers. In parallel, a group of four friends in Chennai leave for Hyderabad to watch India-Pakistan cricket match. Due to an accident enroute they try to take a detour to reach Hyderabad through a forest. They end up in the den of the gang that has kidnapped Saroja. The story is about how they rescue the girl.

Cast

ShivaAjay Raj
S.P.B. CharanJagapathi Babu
Premgi AmarenGanesh Kumar
Vaibhav ReddyRam Babu
Prakash RajViswanathan
JayaramV. Ravichandran

