Not Available

upcoming Tamil-language sports-drama film directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Ranjith's Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.[1] The film stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan and Santosh Pratap and the music is scored by Santhosh Narayan.[2] The film revolves around a class between two clans in North Chennai. The film showcases the boxing culture of the 1980s in the locality.