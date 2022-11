Not Available

Judge D.K. Sinha is an honest and hard-working man. He lives with his wife, and two sons, Rajkishan and Suresh. While he is confident that Rajkishan is honest and diligent, he is clearly disappointed with Suresh, who is not only dishonest, but has a violent temper, which gets him into trouble with the police. Imagine the shock the Sinha family gets when they come to know that Suresh has been arrested for murder, and the case has been assigned to Suresh's dad for disposal.