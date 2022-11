Not Available

Sasha is an eight-year-old boy who lives in Ukraine with his mum and five siblings. Their everyday life is involved in misery, poverty and even further complicated by the current war in the country. Sasha leaves Ukraine in order to live during a summer with a Catalan' family in Catalunya. What he will find out, who he will meet, how he will be affected and how he will live are questions that will arise all throughout the film