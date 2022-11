Not Available

Primera Fila: Sasha Benny Erik is the first album by Mexican pop trio Sasha, Benny y Erik released on November 6, 2012 by Sony Music Latin. The live recording was taken from the concert performed on June 2012, and it includes two new songs "Cada Beso" (first single) and "Sólo Tú", three hits from each one, and two cover versions of Presuntos Implicados and Fito Paez