Sasha, Lena i zheleznyy drakon

Many five-story buildings was built in Moscow during the sixties of the last century. Service life of these houses was designed for 50 years. Now these houses are destroyed in order to build new houses in their place. Digger crushes concrete blocks like cardboard. He looks like a dragon with a long neck. After two or three days dragon will grind house where Sasha and Lena live. But they don't have place to go. Relatives have taken Sasha's apartment ownership forcing him to sign the documents when he was drunk. Now Sasha's sister is ready to buy a room to Sasha, but she not allow him take Lena. Sasha does not agree, Sasha loves Lena. And Iron Dragon is coming.