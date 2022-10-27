Not Available

A Japanese porno actor, HIV positive, commits suicide. Natsumi, a popular porno actress who has often worked with him, learns that she is also HIV positive and becomes desperate. She receives mysterious post cards at times from Taiwan, and decides to go to Taiwan to solve the mystery. The latest film by director PAN Chih-yuan of “The Touch of Fate”, which brought him multiple nominations at the Golden Horse Awards. LEE Kang Sheng, Golden Horse Awards’ Best Actor winner, plays the leading role. Co-star HATANO Yui gives a wonderful performance in her debut feature.