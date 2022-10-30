Not Available

Sasirekha Parinayam

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Independent spirited Sasirekha (Genelia) is ordered by her father to get married to an NRI groom. When the groom’s father demands dowry on the wedding day, she runs away from her marriage. Soon after she ran way, she runs in to Anand (Tarun). They bond well during their acquaintance and the rest of the movie is about how she falls in love with Anand. As it turns out, Anand was the one she was supposed to marry, but due to certain events, the wedding party leaves without him. Sasirekha was to see a video of the groom and his house, but stamps on it, declaring she doesn't want to get married.

    Cast

    		TarunAnand
    		Genelia D'SouzaSasirekha

