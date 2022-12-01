Sasquatch Among Wildmen

Not Available

Following the success of Darcy Weir's explosively popular Bigfoot documentary, The Unwonted Sasquatch, he is back with a follow up feature to flesh out the history of this creature and it's possible Relic Hominid cousins internationally. Since the days of Ancient Mesopotamia man-like humanoids have appeared in myths and legends of cultures from around the world. Today the best known wildman tale that people still say they see roaming the wilds of North America is better known as the Sasquatch or Big Foot. But there are other well known legends of wildmen from across the globe such as the Yeti, the Russian Almasty and the Yeren Man-Ape which is a commonly known as a Chinese relative to Big Foot.