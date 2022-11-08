Sasquatch Hunters

Not Available

Many believe Bigfoot doesn't exist, but to those who have seen it, there is no question - Bigfoot is real. Encounters with this elusive and strange creature have changed the lives of those who experience its presence, but it has been linked to the death of farm animals, pets and even the disappearance of people. There is definitely a living, breathing creature lurking in the backwoods and swamps of North America but to find any elusive animal you have to know what to look for, as well as knowing its behavior in order to hunt it.