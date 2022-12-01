Not Available

Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science

    For the first time, scientists from many disciplines put the most compelling sasquatch evidence under the microscope and apply forensic science to the on-going mystery. Their conclusions shed new light as to whether we have a living, breathing North American ape living in our forests. Evidence collected by the BFRO, including the Skookum Cast, is featured. This cutting edge 1-hour 35mm film documentary is a co-production by Doug Hajicek of Whitewolf Entertainment Inc., The Discovery Channel, and Bosch Media.

