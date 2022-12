Not Available

about Rosita Arvigo who was the sole apprentice to Don Elijio Panti for 13 years and has resided in Belize for the past 35+ years. Don Elijio Panti, who passed away in 1996 at the age of 103, was considered one of the last Mayan master healers, or a H’men (Heh-mén), translating as “one who knows.” It was an honored title given to doctor-priests or priestesses of the ancient Maya civilization. It is estimated that Don Elijio Panti treated 3000-5000 patients every year.