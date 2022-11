Not Available

After marrying his beautiful bride, the witty and resourceful Jawai (comedy superstar Makarand Anaspure) discovers he's inherited a third party in their relationhip: Sasu (Nirmiti Sawant), the equally cunning mother-in-law from hell. Helmed by actor-turned-director Vijay Patkar (Chashmebahhadar), this spirited comedy features a screenplay by Hemant Edlabadkar and also stars Pragnya Jadhav and Gauri Kendre.