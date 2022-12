Not Available

While Shekhar (Rajendra Kumar) falls in love with and weds Bela (Saroja Devi), the daughter of a wealthy businessman, Shekhar's sister elopes with a common thief whose family is planning to discredit her sibling. When an expensive necklace disappears, Bela's suspicions about her spouse put their union in jeopardy in this affecting film directed by T. Prakash Rao. The supporting cast includes Jayshree Gadkar and Shubha Khote.