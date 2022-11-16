Not Available

A HOLIDAY HORROR MIXTAPE FROM THE DEPTHS OF HELL. Gifts! Egg Nog! SATAN!! On Christmas Eve, the Ol’ Saint Nick Video Store opens its doors through a haze of second-generation VHS crust to reveal . . . SATAN CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN! Oozing with blood, ornaments, and a shotgun-wielding Mrs. Claus, this psychotic compilation was stitched together from dozens of unseen terror-blasts to create a holiday horror mixtape from the depths of hell. Stop-motion beasties! Kids possessed by the devil! Many instances of Satan Claus killing people with an axe! (Joseph A. Ziemba) Video Vortex presents SATAN CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN Featured exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse!