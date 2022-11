Not Available

Every country deserved their own Exorcist rip-off... and here's one from Indonesia! Imbalanced old spinster Laskmi is fed up with being mocked by her niece Dewi and one day dies after a drug overdose. Laskmi then decides to fuck up Dewi's world from beyond by possessing and torturing her, plus turning her into a murderess. In a surprising development, an exorcist is eventually called in to help.