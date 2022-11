Not Available

In June 1984, Long Island teenager Ricky Kasso and his friends Jimmy Toiano and Gary Lauwers entered a local woodlot to take drugs and worship Satan. By night's end, a dispute over stolen drugs would result in Kasso stabbing Toiano several times before gouging out his eyes. What could compel kids from good homes to commit such gruesome acts? This documentary (which originally aired on the Discovery Channel) uncovers the truth.