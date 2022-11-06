Satan Place: A Soap Opera from Hell

Not Available

This is a feminist horror anthology, in which the beautiful bleach-blonde Stephanie Spencer fields a series of crude remarks from belching, T-shirt-wearing, pickup-driving character actors, then watches them die in grisly blood-spurting closeups after being visited by zombies, so that in the big final story of the video, she can dress up in black lingerie, tie her weenie boyfriend to the bed, and summon a demon into her body, if you know what I mean and I think you do. But the best story on the tape, "Too Much TV," stars Lisa Hatter as a girl who watches a slasher-movie host on cable all day, figuring out ways to kill her sarcastic mother Sonja Etzel, while we watch B-movie parodies like "Don't Go Into the Kitchen," "Bathroom Bullies," "Pretty Girl Floyd," "Nursing Home Revenge," and "Missouri Mop Massacre."