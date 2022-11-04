Not Available

Only in the world of gutter cinema could John Lennon's future soul mate YOKO ONO collide with Touch of Her Flesh director MICHAEL FINDLAY -- and never actually meet. Nevertheless, collide they do in Satan's Bed, a wonderfully twisted sickie. The end result is a truly demented masterpiece of a world completely out of control. Ono plays a Japanese immigrant who faces a terrible series of injustices and cruelties. Michale Findlay adds a parallel plot about three psycho drug addicts who prowl the landscape creating their own sadistically pointless crime spree.