Not Available

Satan's Bed

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sam Lake Enterprises

Only in the world of gutter cinema could John Lennon's future soul mate YOKO ONO collide with Touch of Her Flesh director MICHAEL FINDLAY -- and never actually meet. Nevertheless, collide they do in Satan's Bed, a wonderfully twisted sickie. The end result is a truly demented masterpiece of a world completely out of control. Ono plays a Japanese immigrant who faces a terrible series of injustices and cruelties. Michale Findlay adds a parallel plot about three psycho drug addicts who prowl the landscape creating their own sadistically pointless crime spree.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images