Satan's Cheerleaders

The janitor at a local high school is actually the scout for a coven of Satanists on the lookout for a virgin to sacrifice. One day he kidnaps the cheerleading squad to use for their rituals. However, unbeknownst to the devil-worshipers, one of the cheerleaders is actually a witch, and has plans of her own for the Satanists.
|John Ireland
|Sheriff B.L.Z. Bubb
|Yvonne De Carlo
|Emmy Bubb
|Jack Kruschen
|Billy the Janitor
|John Carradine
|The Bum
|Jacqueline Cole
|Ms. Johnson
|Kerry Sherman
|Patti
View Full Cast >