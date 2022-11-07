1977

Satan's Cheerleaders

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1977

Studio

Not Available

The janitor at a local high school is actually the scout for a coven of Satanists on the lookout for a virgin to sacrifice. One day he kidnaps the cheerleading squad to use for their rituals. However, unbeknownst to the devil-worshipers, one of the cheerleaders is actually a witch, and has plans of her own for the Satanists.

Cast

John IrelandSheriff B.L.Z. Bubb
Yvonne De CarloEmmy Bubb
Jack KruschenBilly the Janitor
John CarradineThe Bum
Jacqueline ColeMs. Johnson
Kerry ShermanPatti

