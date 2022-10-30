Satan's School for Lust

Not Available

Young, beautiful and naive Primula Cooper is sent to a secluded female-only private school while her father travels overseas. Diablo School For Girls is an ominous and isolated building that hides its many dark and kinky secrets from the outside world. Upon her arrival, Primula is greeted by Miss Beezle – the domineering headmistress of Diablo who has a sinister taste for the bodies and souls of blossoming young women – as well as Phoenix, a student hellion and over-sexed goth girl who becomes Primula’s all-too-willing roommate. As Primula tries to settle into her strange new environment, she begins having dreams of a devilish figure that can satisfy her deepest and hottest desires!