The epic struggle between good and evil takes on a new twist as Satania (Jeanette Littledove) decides to turn a decent man to decadence. She makes a bet with a rival angel that she can turn him into a sex-crazed animal within seven days. When he takes the bet, she shows that hard bodies and sweaty trysts are a better temptation than apples any day. But will her lessons in lust take hold, or is he really a nice guy at heart after all? The answers are all contained within this searing sexvid treat.