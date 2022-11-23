Satan's Cemetery

Not Available

In the Islamic tradition, when a person is buried and the binding of their cover cloth is not released, the dead will become a ‘pocong’ ghost (mythical ghost of the dead who can jump around). Another belief is that if you have unpaid debts, a cat will jump over your dead body and you’ll become a ghost. Joyoprono, a rich landlord and a loan shark, who was greedy during his life dies when a tree falls on him. After his death, a ‘pocong’ ghost comes to the village and disturbs the peace.