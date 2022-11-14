Satan's Slave

Not Available

Since the death of his wife, Munarto and his two children Rita and Tommy are quite shaken, especially Tommy. On the advice of his friend, he goes to a fortune teller who forecasts the destruction of his family. At the suggestion of the fortune teller, Tommy learns black magic through books. Munarto gets a housemaid through an agency. Darmina starts to work in their house. Tommy is suspicious because she looks exactly like the fortune teller he once visited… (indonesianfilmcenter.com)