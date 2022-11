Not Available

On the sixth day of the sixth month in 1966, a secret Satanic cult held their last ever black mass, not as a means to raise the devil but to create the perfect creature known as Satan's Whore. To practice this highly dangerous ritual they followed the "Six Steps To Whoredom" - a guide to demonic sexual practices handed down through the ages and hidden in an ancient text passed between lovers. This film is the only known record of how the rites were performed.