1994

Satantango

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1994

Studio

Von Vietinghoff Filmproduktion (VVF)

In a small, dilapidated village in 1990s Hungary, life has come to a virtual stand-still. The Autumn rains have started. A few of the villagers expect to receive a large cash payment that evening, and then plan to leave. Some want to abscond earlier with more than their fair share of the money. However they hear that the smooth-talking Irimias, whom they thought had died, is returning. They are apprehensive that he will take all their money in one of his grandiose schemes to keep the community going.

Cast

Putyi HorváthPetrina
Miklós B. SzékelyFutaki
Erika BókEstike
László feLugossySchmidt
Alfréd JáraiHalics
János DerzsiKráner

