SATELLITE is a romantic fable about a young couple who give up everything they have in order to find something better. KEVIN and RO meet and fall in love in a weekend. They swear to never lie to each other and to dare each other to do the things they're avoiding or are afraid of. They quit their jobs, sell their possessions, and begin stealing to make ends meet. And they would be incredibly happy except Ro has a secret, which threatens to destroy the relationship.