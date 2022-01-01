Not Available

Satham Podathey (English: Don't make a sound) is a 2007 Tamil psychological thriller film written and directed by Vasanth and produced by Shankar and Senthilnathan. It stars Prithviraj, Padmapriya and Nithin Sathya in the lead roles whilst Nassar, Suhasini, Premji Amaren and Raaghav play cameo roles. The film, which is based on a true incident, has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, which received rave reviews. The film was released on 14 September 2007 to positive reviews. The film was dubbed into Malayalam and released as Kelkaatha Shabdam on the same day