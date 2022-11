Not Available

A snake princess marries the Prince of Lanka, Indrajeet Meghnath, son of King Ravan, and endures the curse of a snake, whose spouse was killed accidentally by Meghnath while riding on their chariot. Also depicts the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu as Lord Ram, Goddess Lakhsmi as Goddess Sita, and Lord Shesh Naag as Lord Lachman, leading to the battle of good versus evil as told in Holy Book: Ramayan.