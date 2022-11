Not Available

Sattam Oru Iruttarai (English: The Law is a Dark Room) is a 2012 Tamil film directed by Sneha Britto, which is a remake of the 1981 film of the same name by S. A. Chandrasekhar. The film stars Thaman Kumar and Bindu Madhavi while Reemma Sen and Piaa Bajpai amongst others play supporting roles. The film was released on december 21st 2012 with very negative reviews.