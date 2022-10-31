Not Available

Sattapadi Kutram

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sattappadi Kuttram is a revolutionary theme based subject which comes with a message to the society in which Seeman is playing the role of an advocate who fights hard to ensure that wrongdoers gets punishment as per the law. Ilayathalapathy Vijay will be playing a cameo role in this flick. Sathyaraj will play an intense role in this Sattapadi Kutram, which is being directed by S.A. Chandrasekar. The movie, which has music by Vijay Antony, also stars Vikranth, Harish Kalyan, Vasanth, Bhanu, Ishwarya, Jayashree and newcomer Komal Sharma.

Cast

Sathyaraj
Vikranth
Muktha George
Aishwarya Rajesh

