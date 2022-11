Not Available

Aiyavu (Lingeshvaran Maniam) and Mani (Kuben Mahadevan) are two small-time gangsters working as henchmen for Veera Anna (Senthil Kumaran Muniandy) who handles the organized crime around the city and runs the business for Periya Anna (Haridhass S). Veera Anna entrusted Aiyavu to dispose of a gun, but the gun goes missing from his possession after a drunk night. Aiyavu & Mani searches for the gun before Veera Anna finds out about it!