Satu Kampung Dua Orang

In 1977, a major flood swept a village along the Pahang river, prompting all residents to move to another village. However, Buyung's recently lost his wife, refuses to move out and his younger brother, Juang decides to accompany Buyung. There are only two of them living in the village for 40 years. One day, Bidin, a young man who fled to their village after committing a serious crime. The arrival of Bidin has opened a secret between Buyung and Juang involving the death of Buyung's wife, Milah, a few decades ago.