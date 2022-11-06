Saturday Afternoon Blood Sacrifice

Not Available

Short film with Jack Smith as the mysterious leader of an even-more-mysterious cult, garbed in pseudo-papal regalia and adorned with jewelry and makeup. His followers do his bidding by abducting and cross-dressing an unsuspecting mailman. Smith launches a processional and is soon joined by real neighborhood children in the streets of Lower Manhattan. Eventually, the police came along and shooting ends, but Ken Jacobs gets an overhead shot of Smith trying to explain himself to the cops.