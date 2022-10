Not Available

The story follows Tee Rifle (Aiemsuk) an awkward hit man who kills only to make enough money to solve his impotency problems. He eventually falls for mysterious Chris Styer (Sirin Horwang.) When Tee is contracted to kill Chris by his handler, the plot pokes fun at clichéd action/romance movies drawing big influences from Mr. and Mrs. Smith with a corny Thai soundtrack to bring it back to local waters.