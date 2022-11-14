Saturday Morning Cartoons 1970s Volume 1

Not Available

Remember when the coolest, funnest day of the week was Saturday? Sure you do. That's when you tuned in to the 'toons. The funny ones, the futuristic ones, the action-packed ones- they were all part of your growing up. So blame them. Better yet, relive them with this 17-cartoon (5+ hours!) array featuring the shows you watched while wearing Pjs and digging into a bowl of cereal. Here you'll find the way-out fun of Josie and the Pussy Cats. And the Funky Phanton kids. The double-down heroics of Batman and Tarzan. Plus you'll enjoy The Jetsons, Yogi's Gang, Goober and the Ghost Chasers, Speed Buggy, Wheelie and the Chopper Bunch, Amazing Chan and the Chan Clan and other iconic blasts from the past. Pour yourself a jumbo bowl of awesome animated pleasure.