Saturday Night Live: Christmas

1999

Join the epic "Not Ready for Prime Time Players" cast of Saturday Night Live regulars in a hilarious compilation of the best holiday moments from the show's Christmas specials. Some of the highlights include "Martha Stewart's Topless Christmas Special," "The Lost Ending to It's a Wonderful Life," "The Night Hannukah Harry Saved Christmas," "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood on Christmas" and, of course, the Church Lady's drum solo.