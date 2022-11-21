Saturday Night Live: The Best of Commercial Parodies

Not Available

Since the creation of Saturday Night Live in the 1970s, one of the signatures of the show has been its commercial parodies. From subtle to outrageous, silly to realistic, SNL has always been able to poke fun at the folks on Madison Avenue with a variety of products not actually for sale. Now you can enjoy your favorite commercial parodies that have aired over the past 30 years all on one DVD and hosted by funny man Will Ferrell. Watch classics like "Little Chocolate Donuts," "Happy Fun Ball," "Mom Jeans," "Colon Blow," "Taco Town," "Love Toilet," "Oops I Crapped My Pants" or "Bassomatic" again and again.